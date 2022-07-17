Left Menu

Telangana: MLC Kavitha offers 'Bonam' on Bonalu festival

Telangana MLC K Kavitha on Sunday offered 'Bonam' (Bhog) to the Goddess Mahakali at the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthnam on the occasion of Bonalu festival in Secunderabad.

ANI | Secunderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-07-2022 16:22 IST
Telangana: MLC Kavitha offers 'Bonam' on Bonalu festival
Telangan MLC K Kavitha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Telangana MLC K Kavitha on Sunday offered 'Bonam' (Bhog) to the Goddess Mahakali at the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthnam on the occasion of Bonalu festival in Secunderabad. "Participated in #Bonalu festival celebrations at Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad," she tweeted.

Bonalu is a Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Goddess Mahakali. The festivals are predominantly observed in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. This festival is celebrated annually in Hyderabad in Ashadamasam of the Telugu calendar, which is around July or August.

A large number of people take part in the celebrations and offer Bonam to the Mahankali Goddess. The devotees believe that the goddess keeps showering her blessings on her devotees for 250 years. "After bearing Covid-19 for two years, the worship of Jagan Mata has started from today with extreme enthusiasm. Lakhs of people come here to seek her blessings," a devotee told ANI.

The celebrations take place annually and start from Sri Jagadamba Mahakali temple in Golconda and are celebrated even in other parts of the cities. This festival takes place for nine weeks. Special prayers are performed for the Goddess on the first and last day of the festival. (ANI)

