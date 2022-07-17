Left Menu

Haryana: Over 3,000 cases of power theft detected in 3 days; Rs 9.82cr fine imposed

At least 3,000 cases of power theft have been detected and a penalty of Rs 9.82 crore imposed on the erring consumers under a campaign launched in the state three days ago, according to officials.The Bijli Chori Pakdo Abhiyaan thwart power theft was launched on July 15 following directions from Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, an official statement said here on Sunday.Under the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam UHBVN, 252 teams checked the domestic and non-domestic connections in all the 10 circles in its jurisdiction.

Haryana: Over 3,000 cases of power theft detected in 3 days; Rs 9.82cr fine imposed
At least 3,000 cases of power theft have been detected and a penalty of Rs 9.82 crore imposed on the erring consumers under a campaign launched in the state three days ago, according to officials.

The 'Bijli Chori Pakdo Abhiyaan' (thwart power theft) was launched on July 15 following directions from Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, an official statement said here on Sunday.

Under the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), 252 teams checked the domestic and non-domestic connections in all the 10 circles in its jurisdiction. During the drive, 13,929 connections were checked and 1,719 cases of power theft caught, the statement said.

The power theft detected in the UHBVN limits is pegged at Rs 4.88 crore, it said.

Similarly, 243 teams in the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) checked 5,860 connections and detected 1,286 theft cases. Power theft worth Rs 4.94 crore was detected, it said.

Theft to the tune of 6.5 megawatt was caught during the raids conducted across the state, the statement said.

