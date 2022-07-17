Left Menu

CRPF personnel killed after terrorists open fire in J-K's Pulwama

A CRPF personnel was killed after terrorists fired on a joint 'naka' party at Gangoo crossing in Pulwama on Sunday, said a press release by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-07-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 23:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A CRPF personnel was killed after terrorists fired on a joint 'naka' party at Gangoo crossing in Pulwama on Sunday, said a press release by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists taking advantage of nearby apple orchards fired indiscriminately on the party near Gangoo crossing area of Pulwama, added the press release.

In this terror incident, one CRPF personnel namely ASI/GD Vinod Kumar was critically injured and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries where however he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom, as per the statement. Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated investigation. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime. The whole area including orchards had been cordoned off with the help of reinforcement and search operation is in progress.

Senior police officers alongwith reinforcement reached the terror crime spot. (ANI)

