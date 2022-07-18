Left Menu

Maha CM instructs MSRTC to provide Rs 10 lakhs each to kin of deceased in Dhar bus accident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday instructed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Dhar bus accident, informed the Chief Minister's Office.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-07-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 14:24 IST
Maha CM instructs MSRTC to provide Rs 10 lakhs each to kin of deceased in Dhar bus accident
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday instructed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Dhar bus accident, informed the Chief Minister's Office. A Maharashtra Roadways bus carrying as many as 55 people, which was en route from Indore to Pune fell off Khalghat Sanjay Setu over the Narmada river after the driver lost his balance, resulting in the death of 13 people.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took to Twitter to express grief over the Dhar bus accident and assured that he was in constant touch with the concerned officials as they care coordinating for rescue operations and medical aid. "Pained to know about the loss of lives in Maharashtra ST bus (Indore to Amalner) accident at Dhar, MP as it fell into a river from a bridge. Few passengers are rescued. Our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones," Fadnavis said.

"I am in touch with Dhar (MP) Collector and Maharashtra ST officials and they are coordinating for rescue operations and medical aid and treatment to the injured passengers. I wish and pray for their speedy recovery," he added. Saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured that the rescue work was underway and local authorities were providing every possible assistance to those affected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022