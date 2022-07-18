Yellen says U.S. wants to end dependence on China for rare earths
The United States wants to eliminate its "undue dependence" on rare earth, solar panels, and other key goods from China to prevent Beijing from cutting off supplies as it has done to other countries, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
Yellen, who arrived in Seoul late on Monday, told Reuters she was pushing for increased trade ties with South Korea and other trusted allies to improve the resilience of supply chains and avert any possible manipulation by geopolitical rivals.
