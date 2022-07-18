Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded the Centre to withdraw the Goods and Services Tax GST it has freshly imposed on pre-packed and labelled food items, citing steep price rise in the country.A 5 per cent GST rate on pre-packed and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses and flour weighing less than 25 kg kicked in on Monday.The entire country is facing a steep price rise and the Centre has increased the cost of food items by imposing GST on them.

Delhi CM Kejriwal demands Centre to withdraw GST on pre-packed, labelled food
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded the Centre to withdraw the Goods and Services Tax (GST) it has freshly imposed on pre-packed and labelled food items, citing a "steep price rise" in the country.

A 5 per cent GST rate on pre-packed and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses and flour weighing less than 25 kg kicked in on Monday.

''The entire country is facing a steep price rise and the Centre has increased the cost of food items by imposing GST on them. I demand the Centre withdraw it,'' Kejriwal told reporters.

Delhi is the only state in the country that is providing relief to people from price rises by providing them health, education, water, electricity, travel and other basic facilities free of cost, he said.

Delhi government through its various welfare schemes is enabling a saving of around Rs 10,000-15,000 per month for families living in the national capital, Kejriwal claimed.

According to the Union finance ministry, GST would apply on "such specified goods where the pre-packaged commodity is supplied in packages containing a quantity of less than or equal to 25 kilograms''. The chief minister termed the GST imposition on food items as ''highly regrettable'' amid an ''all-time high'' inflation in the country.

