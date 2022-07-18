Left Menu

Maha: Over 40 students fall ill in Pandharpur, food poisoning suspected

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-07-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 18:51 IST
Maha: Over 40 students fall ill in Pandharpur, food poisoning suspected
Over 40 students have taken ill due to suspected food poisoning in temple town Pandharpur in Maharashtra's Solapur district, some 250 kilometres from here, a health official said on Monday.

The students, who are pursuing 'warkari' education from the local mutt and are in the 15-35 age group, complained of nausea, dysentery and abdominal pain, said Dr Arvind Giram from the government hospital where they have been admitted.

''On Sunday, they had eaten at a nearby mutt. Soon after, over 40 students took ill due to suspected food poisoning,'' he said.

Samples are being tested by Food and Drug Administration and action will be taken based on reports, a district official said.

