Bus coming from Kedarnath overturns on road near Kodiala

A bus carrying 31 passengers from Kedarnath, crashed near three streams under the Devprayag police station and overturned on the road, near Kodiala on Monday. According to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), all the passengers travelling in the bus are residents of Maharashtra and were coming to Haridwar from Kedarnath.

On receiving the information, a rescue team from SDRF Post Kaudiyala immediately reached the spot. "The bus carrying passengers going from Kedarnath to Haridwar crashed after overturning near Kodiala," said SDRF Inspector Kavindra Sajwan.

"There were 31 passengers and two children in the bus, 21 injured passengers were taken to Rishikesh by private vehicle, 12 persons are general injured who are being given first aid at the spot," he added. All the passengers are residents of Maharashtra. (ANI)

