Mumbai: 'Azadi Ki Rail Gaadi aur Stations' celebrations begin, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus illuminates with tri-colour

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was on Monday illuminated with tri-colour lights on the eve of the commencement of the week celebrating 'Azadi Ki Rail Gaadi aur Stations'. On Monday, the Central Railway gave a memorable start to the iconic week of the "Azaadi ki Rail Gaadi aur Stations" event with various activities organized as part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

Anant Laxman Gurav and Motilal Shankar Ghongade, both Freedom fighters and families of 7 more freedom fighters, flagged off the historic Punjab Mail in presence of Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway, Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division. Both the Freedom fighters, along with the families of 7 more Freedom fighters, were also felicitated during the event.

Speaking to the media, the General Manager said "Railways have played an important role in the freedom struggle movement. It is a matter of pride that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Pune, Satara and Nashik Road stations of Central Railway and Punjab Mail and Hutatma Express from Central Railway have been selected to be a part of this Azaadi ki Rail Gaadi aur Stations event." Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai is an important part of history since the first train on the Indian sub-continent ran from here and Mumbai has been one of the centres of the freedom struggle movement," GM said.

It is also a proud moment for Central Railway that one of the most prestigious and oldest trains, the Punjab Mail, was flagged off on Monday. The oldest and one of the most prestigious trains on the Central Railway, the Punjab Mail, was one of the 27 trains selected by Indian Railways to be decorated and flagged off as part of the celebrations.

The Punjab Mail, which had its maiden run out of Ballard Pier Mole station on June 1, 1912, completed 110 years of its service recently. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a UNESCO World Heritage site, city icon and headquarters of the Central Railway was one among the 75 Railway Stations selected as one of the most photographed buildings in India and was specially illuminated to commemorate this historic occasion.

The "Azaadi ki Rail Gaadi aur Stations" event also featured Nukkad Natak by artists of Central Railway and Deshbhakti songs by the Central Railway RPF band. Principal Head of Departments, Senior Officers from Headquarters and Mumbai Division of Central Railway were also present during the occasion. (ANI)

