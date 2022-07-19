Yellen says U.S. to work with Seoul to limit N.Korea's nuclear ambitions
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday Washington will continue to work with South Korea to limit North Korea's development of nuclear and missile programs.
In a speech prepared for a bilateral meeting with South Korean counterpart Choo Kyung-ho, she said the two will explore a price cap on Russia oil aimed at limiting revenues flowing to Moscow and other ways to hold Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
