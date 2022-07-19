Left Menu

Yellen says U.S. to work with Seoul to limit N.Korea's nuclear ambitions

Updated: 19-07-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 13:09 IST
Yellen says U.S. to work with Seoul to limit N.Korea's nuclear ambitions
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday Washington will continue to work with South Korea to limit North Korea's development of nuclear and missile programs.

In a speech prepared for a bilateral meeting with South Korean counterpart Choo Kyung-ho, she said the two will explore a price cap on Russia oil aimed at limiting revenues flowing to Moscow and other ways to hold Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine.

