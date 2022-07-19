39 new coop societies registered after creation of cooperation ministry: Amit Shah

As many as 39 new multi-state cooperative societies have been registered since the formation of a separate cooperation ministry in July 2021, Union minister Amit Shah informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Out of 39 cooperative societies, a maximum of 17 are in Maharashtra, followed by Uttar Pradesh (5), Kerala (4), Gujarat (3), New Delhi and Manipur (2 each) and Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh (1 each), according to the data placed before the Lok Sabha.

Shah, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said 39 new cooperatives have been registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act as of June 30 this year after the creation of a new cooperation ministry.

A total of 1,508 multi-state cooperatives are registered in the country as of June 30, 2022. Out of which, 81 are under liquidation, the cooperation minister said.

''As per record, eighty-one multi-state cooperative societies are under liquidation in which process of winding up has been initiated,'' Shah added.

As and when instances of irregularities in any multi-state cooperative society come to notice, action is taken under the relevant provisions of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, and rules made thereunder, he said.

In order to make 8.55 lakhs of Primary Cooperatives economically vibrant, the minister, in a separate reply, said the government has adopted a multi-pronged approach by initiating various steps.

To revitalize the cooperative sector, a centrally-sponsored project 'Computerization of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS)' has been approved with a budgetary outlay of Rs 2,516 crores for the digitalization of 63,000 functional PACS which are the grassroots level economic entities of the three-tier rural credit structure.

This project will bring transparency and efficiency to their operations in a big way, he said.

In order to diversify the business activities of PACS and make them vibrant multipurpose economic entities at the Village/Panchayat level, the minister said that ''draft model Bye-Laws'' are also being prepared in consultation with the state governments, national cooperative federations, and all other stakeholders.

These Draft Model Bye-Laws contain various provisions for bringing professionalism, transparency, and accountability to their operation. PACS are registered and administered under the respective State Cooperative Laws.

The ministry is also formulating a new scheme titled ''Cooperation to Prosperity'' for all round development of cooperatives at all levels in consultation with all the stakeholders.

For modernizing and professionalizing education and training in the cooperative sector, Shah said steps are being taken to reorient the training and educational Cooperative Institutions in consultation with all the stakeholders, leading to the overall development of the vital sector of the economy resulting in the creation of huge job opportunities as well.

The government is also formulating a new national-level policy for cooperatives, he added.

