Fortum should not invest more in Uniper, Finnish minister says
The Finnish government does not want Fortum to invest more equity into ailing German gas importer Uniper, the Finnish state ownership steering minister said on Tuesday. "We want to make sure ...
- Country:
- Finland
The Finnish government does not want Fortum to invest more equity into ailing German gas importer Uniper, the Finnish state ownership steering minister said on Tuesday.
"We want to make sure ... that this arrangement will not cause any extra or unnecessary costs to the Finnish taxpayers," Tytti Tuppurainen told reporters. Highlighting the fact that time is running out, she added that the timeline for negotiations is now measured in days instead of weeks.
Helsinki is negotiating with Berlin about a rescue plan for Uniper, which has been hit by curtailed Russian gas exports. The Finnish government owns 51% of Fortum which in turn is the majority owner of Uniper with a 78%-stake.
Fortum in January provided Uniper with an 8-million-euro credit facility and has now proposed separating operations that are critical to Germany's energy supply and transferring them to German government ownership.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New Zealand to ban import of Russian gold
Russian cosmonauts celebrate capture of Ukraine's Luhansk region in space
Kremlin says others may disagree with Japan's proposal on Russian oil price cap
Russian gas flows to Europe steady via Nord Stream, Ukraine
German, Russian foreign ministers meeting at G20 not up for discussion, says Berlin