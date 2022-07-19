Left Menu

Fire breaks out in multi-storey building in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar

As many as five fire tenders were rushed to the building in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area where a fire broke out on Tuesday evening. The fire brigades rescued all the 12 people who got stuck amid the fire and there were no casualties reported in the mishap.

ANI | Updated: 19-07-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 20:13 IST
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI
As many as five fire tenders were rushed to the building in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area where a fire broke out on Tuesday evening. The fire brigades rescued all the 12 people who got stuck amid the fire and there were no casualties reported in the mishap. The fire tenders reached on time and began extinguishing the fire and rescue operation. After several attempts, the fire on the first floor was completely doused. In the incident, no person was injured."There were 12 men stuck inside the New Ashok Nagar building which caught fire. All were rescued and there were no casualties. The building had 3 floors and the fire on the first floor had been completely doused. No one has been injured in the incident," said Feroz Khan, Fire station officer

The building comprises of Ground with 3 floors and the fire started on its first floor. (ANI)

