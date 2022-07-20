Left Menu

No injuries after transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam

Gould, the Bureau of Reclamations regional director for the Lower Colorado Region.The fire ignited around 10 am and was extinguished about half an hour later, she said.Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the dam.A huge plume of black smoke swirled above the building.The city of Boulder City posted on its Twitter account that the fire was extinguished before the fire department arrived.

PTI | Bouldercity | Updated: 20-07-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 00:17 IST
No injuries after transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

No one was injured when a transformer at Hoover Dam briefly caught fire on Tuesday morning, officials said.

"There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated," according to Jacklynn L. Gould, the Bureau of Reclamation's regional director for the Lower Colorado Region.

The fire ignited around 10 am and was extinguished about half an hour later, she said.

Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the dam.

A huge plume of black smoke swirled above the building.

The city of Boulder City posted on its Twitter account that the fire was extinguished before the fire department arrived. It referred additional questions to the Bureau of Reclamation and Hoover Dam.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Hoover Dam is located in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River on the border between Nevada and Arizona.

According to the federal Bureau of Reclamation, the dam is 726 feet tall and 660 feet at its base, as long as two footballs fields measured end-to-end.

As many as 20,000 vehicles a day drive across the 45-foot wide top of the dam, which is a National Historic Landmark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
3
Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot for children under 5; EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months and more

Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot f...

 Global
4
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022