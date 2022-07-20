Bill to protect gay marriage rights gets enough votes to pass U.S. House
Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022
A bill to protect gay marriage rights secured enough votes to pass in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, garnering some bipartisan support.
Voting was continuing on the measure.
