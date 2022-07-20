Left Menu

Eastbound Yamal flows fall, Russian gas flows through Ukraine steady

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 2,527,804 kWh/h on Wednesday versus levels around 4,000,000 kWh/h the previous day, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed. Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at around 36.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, unchanged from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-07-2022 13:47 IST
Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany fell on Wednesday morning while nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point remained steady, operator data showed. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 2,527,804 kWh/h on Wednesday versus levels around 4,000,000 kWh/h the previous day, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at around 36.9 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, unchanged from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed. Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 40.1 million cubic meters (mcm) on Wednesday, down from 41.7 mcm a day earlier.

Physical flows and nominations via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remain at zero on Wednesday morning due to maintenance that is scheduled to end on July 21. Flows had briefly resumed on Tuesday evening as the operator carried out pressure tests.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday capacity of the pipeline, which was cut to 40% prior to the maintenance, could be further reduced due to slow progress in equipment servicing.

