Left Menu

UAE central bank says real GDP up 8.2% in Q1 2022

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 20-07-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 15:42 IST
UAE central bank says real GDP up 8.2% in Q1 2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The UAE central bank's quarterly report indicated that total real GDP increased by 8.2% annually in the first quarter of 2022, a state news agency said on Wednesday.

The central bank expects real GDP to grow by 5.4% in 2022 and 4.2% in 2023, the statement added, and expects non-oil GDP to increase by 4.3% and 3.9% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022