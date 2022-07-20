UAE central bank says real GDP up 8.2% in Q1 2022
Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 20-07-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 15:42 IST
The UAE central bank's quarterly report indicated that total real GDP increased by 8.2% annually in the first quarter of 2022, a state news agency said on Wednesday.
The central bank expects real GDP to grow by 5.4% in 2022 and 4.2% in 2023, the statement added, and expects non-oil GDP to increase by 4.3% and 3.9% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
