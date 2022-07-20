Left Menu

Delhi: 4 women drug peddlers held, 6.47kg of cannabis recovered

A team of Police officials of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Dwarka nabbed four women drug peddlers from Indira market, Najafgarh on Wednesday and recovered 6.47 kg of cannabis and four mobile phones from their possession.

ANI | Updated: 20-07-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 18:05 IST
Delhi: 4 women drug peddlers held, 6.47kg of cannabis recovered
4 women drug peddlers arrested with 6.47kg of cannabis in Dwarka (Photo Credit: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of Police officials of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Dwarka nabbed four women drug peddlers from Indira market, Najafgarh on Wednesday and recovered 6.47 kg of cannabis and four mobile phones from their possession. According to the information, the Anti-Narcotics Cell received secret information that some women sell drugs at the Indira market near Anaj Mandi, Najafgarh. After which police laid down a trap to catch the suspicious women peddlers, later they were apprehended by the team.

During the search, large quantities of illicit cannabis were recovered from their possession. During the initial interrogation, they disclosed their identity as Neelam (35), Sunita (35), Neeta (34) and Savitri (34). All are residents of the Najafgarh area of Delhi. A case has been registered at PS Baba Haridas Nagar, New Delhi, under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is under process to nab the main supplier. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022