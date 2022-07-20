Gold marginally higher; silver jumps Rs 35

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday rose by Rs 20 to Rs 50,202 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 50,182 per 10 grams.

Silver also gained Rs 35 to Rs 55,467 per kg from Rs 55,432 per kg in the previous trade.

''Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi were up by Rs 20 per 10 grams supported by weak COMEX gold prices,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,708 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 18.80 per ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)