Left Menu

Gold marginally higher; silver jumps Rs 35

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 18:19 IST
Gold marginally higher; silver jumps Rs 35
  • Country:
  • India

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday rose by Rs 20 to Rs 50,202 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 50,182 per 10 grams.

Silver also gained Rs 35 to Rs 55,467 per kg from Rs 55,432 per kg in the previous trade.

''Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi were up by Rs 20 per 10 grams supported by weak COMEX gold prices,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,708 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 18.80 per ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022