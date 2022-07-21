Cong MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss misuse of ED

Congress MP and Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice to discuss the misuse of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In a notice to the Secretary General of Lok Sabha, Tagore sought that the House should advise ED to abandon the behaviour of calling the public representatives of the opposition party, especially targeting the opposition leaders.

"Sir, I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- To discuss about the misuse of ED and list of scams of BP Government pending with the Enforcement Department which functions as the Enemy Destroyer (ED) of the BJP Government and to direct the ED to call for all corruptors as well as Ministers for inquiry. The House shall also advise ED to abandon the behaviour of calling the public representatives of opposition party especially targeting the opposition leaders," he said. He further said to direct the ED to investigate old scams of the BJP Government.

"It is also insisted that the House may direct the ED to remind old scams of the BJP Government, especially scam relating to Birla Sahara papers in which one other than the name of PM is the main part, Rs 20,000 scam of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation, Vyapam scam, Great escapade of loan defaulters of kiran Modi, Vijaya Mallaya with more than one lakh crore, allowing the willful loan defaulters like Anil Ambani, Anil Agarwal, Birla Brothers and other 15 companies to run free with loan amount of Rs.9 lakh crores approximately mainly because of the reason that they have donated a significant amount to Bharatiya Janata Party. The list goes on further," the Congress MP said. "Therefore, it is pertinent to direct the ED not to misuse its power and work for the vendetta politics of Home minister Shah and take appropriate actions against the real corrupts belonging to BJP instead of concentrating on the innocent opposition leaders and its main motto cajoling the ruling party happy," he added.

This comes ahead of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case. Official sources said that Sonia Gandhi has been asked to depose before the investigators around 11 am today.

The ED wants to record both Sonia Gandhi's statements under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED last month questioned Rahul Gandhi on several occasions in the case.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and MPs have decided to protest across the country against the BJP-led government's "vendetta politics". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)