Spain says it will not order consumers to limit gas consumption
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-07-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 12:30 IST
The Spanish government will not order consumers to limit their gas consumption, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Thursday.
"We will not introduce in a law an obligation to set the temperature of homes' thermostats," she said in an interview on local radio Cadena SER.
On Wednesday, the minister said her government would oppose a European Union proposal to cut gas usage as the country does not depend on Russian gas after it has made efforts to invest in gas storage and gas liquefaction infrastructure in the past.
