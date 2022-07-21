Russian gas flows to Europe resume via Nord Stream 1, eastbound Yamal flows rise

Physical flows of Russian gas through its biggest pipeline to Germany resumed on Thursday after a 10-day outage, and eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany increased, operators' data showed. Europe has been on edge about the restart of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline after annual maintenance which began on July 11.

The pipeline accounts for more than a third of Russian gas exports to the European Union. On the Nord Stream AG website, physical flows were at 29,289,682 kWh/h for 0600-0700 CET (0400-0500 GMT) versus zero previously.

The head of Germany's energy regulator said the physical flows through the Nord Stream 1 could reach a pre-maintenance level of 40% capacity on Thursday but political uncertainty around supply remained. Meanwhile, exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 3,911,076 kWh/h on Thursday, up from around 3,000,000 kWh/h the previous day, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at around 36.9 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, unchanged from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed. Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.2 mcm on Thursday, up from 40.1 mcm a day earlier.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

