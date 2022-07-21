Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 17:56 IST
SKF India sets up 'Centre of Excellence' for two-wheeler segment
Swedish auto component maker SKF India on Thursday said it has set up a new facility in Bengaluru for the two-wheeler segment to accelerate sustainable mobility solutions for Indian and South East Asian markets.

The new 'Centre of Excellence', located within the global engineering campus in Bengaluru, features research labs along with various sections of engines, transmission, and powertrain to focus on devising innovative and tailor-made solutions for OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), the company said in a statement.

The team at the centre is working on 14 projects, cutting across the full value chain, from product engineering to new technology development to aftermarket, it said.

Some of these projects include designing of sensor-bearing modules and friction reduction solutions as well as compact solutions for wheel ends and other applications that result in vehicle weight reduction, SKF India said.

The team has filed eight patents for the diverse set of two-wheeler applications with six new patents in the pipeline, the company said.

''With our two-wheeler CoE (Centre of Excellence), we aim to bring our expertise, technical capabilities and range of solutions to meet customers' requirements and accelerate sustainable mobility solutions to market,'' said S Venkat, director of automotive business (India & SEA) at SKF India.

He said the facility specifically aims at new product developments in order to be more competitive, address pain areas of customers and provide more value in terms of technology.

''We expect to see significant traction in the EV domain as well as interest in other emerging technologies,'' Venkat added.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

