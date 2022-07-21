Man arrested for concealing gold worth Rs 49.27 lakh while travelling from Dubai
Customs officials at the Amritsar International Airport have seized gold weighing 933.2 grams worth Rs 49.27 lakh from a passenger who travelled back from Dubai.
The current value of the seized gold is worth Rs 49.27 lakh. Customs officials said, the person was arrested and a case was registered against him under Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962. (ANI)
