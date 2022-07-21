Nigerian petrol prices rise by 6% at state-run NNPC station

Nigerian petrol prices rose by 6% on Thursday, a month after the government doubled the freight rate on subsidised imported gasoline to help ease distribution challenge as global oil prices rise, Reuters witnesses said. State-run oil firm NNPC, which started commercial operations on Tuesday, quoted the price of petrol at 174 naira at its retail stations, from 165 naira previously. Private retailers sold for higher at between 184 and 186 naira in Abuja, quotes on petrol stations showed.

The government has not officially announced an increase in petrol prices. Private retailers say the increase is to cover the cost of trucking petrol.

The petroleum regulator, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, did not respond to request for comment. Nigeria, with one of the lowest petrol prices in the world, due to a subsidy, exports crude oil and imports refined petrol, suffering intermittent fuel shortages.

The subsidy has seen the country raise its deficit forecast twice this year and increased borrowing to cover the cost. In June, Nigeria doubled the freight rate on subsidised imported petrol to 20.46 naira in a bid to help ease distribution challenges within the country as oil prices soared. But the government did not say how it will be funded.

The government scrapped a plan to abolish petrol subsidy until after national elections in February 2023 and added $9.6 billion to planned spending to cover it, putting pressure on the budget. The NNPC said last month it spent 1.274 trillion naira ($3 billion) on fuel subsidies in the first five months of this year.

