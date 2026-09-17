Nigeria's Bold Move for State Police Forces

Nigeria's parliament has taken a significant step by advancing a constitutional amendment bill aimed at creating state police forces. This development involves sending the bill to the country's 36 state assemblies for their ratification.

President Bola Tinubu, responding to rising public concern over worsening security conditions, is backing this major overhaul as part of his administration's efforts to strengthen and customize local law enforcement.

With elections scheduled for January, the move appears to be a strategic effort to bolster security and restore public confidence amid escalating violence in various regions.