NLC India board approves investment proposals worth Rs 14,945 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:21 IST
NLC India Ltd on Thursday said its board has approved investment proposals worth Rs 14,944.91 crore for setting up power and mining projects in Tamil Nadu.

The company, which comes under the coal ministry, plans to invest over Rs 43,000 crore in various power and mining projects.

According to a regulatory filing, the company's board of directors has approved the investment proposal for establishing Mine III (peak Capacity-11.50 MTPA & Normative capacity- 8.71 MTPA) at Neyveli, Tamil Nadu at an estimated cost of Rs 3,755.71 crore.

The board has also given its go-ahead to the investment proposal to set up ''TPS II 2nd Expansion Thermal Power Station (2 X 660 MW) at Neyveli, Tamil Nadu at an estimated cost of Rs 11,189.20 crore''.

NLC India has presence in TamilNadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The company operates three opencast lignite mines of total installed capacity 28.50 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) at Neyveli, one opencast lignite mine at Barsingsar in Rajasthan with an installed capacity of 2.10 MTPA and an open cast coal mine at Talabira in Odisha with an installed capacity of 20 MTPA.

It also operates four lignite based pit-head thermal power stations with an aggregate capacity of 3,390 MW at Neyveli and one 250 MW lignite based thermal power station at Barsingsar, Rajasthan.

A 1,000 MW coal-based thermal power station is also in operation at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu through its subsidiary company, NLC Tamilnadu Power Ltd (NTPL), a joint venture between NLCIL and TANGEDCO.

