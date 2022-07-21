WFP and China sign agreement to provide food assistance to Burkina Faso

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of China have signed an agreement to provide life-saving food assistance to vulnerable populations in Burkina Faso affected by the combined threat of conflict, climate shocks, and the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

The contribution from the Government of China enables WFP to provide immediate food assistance to more than 170,000 vulnerable communities in Burkina Faso. WFP is aiming to procure more than 4,000 metric tons of sorghum for people in need over two months.

"WFP is grateful for this new contribution from the Government of China, which is absolutely critical in sustaining our life-saving response for the most vulnerable households in Burkina Faso to meet their immediate food needs," said Sixi Qu, WFP China Representative. "This contribution is timely as Burkina Faso is facing the worst food crisis of the last decade."

The contribution was made under the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund to support Burkina Faso, which faces a severe deterioration in food security and nutrition. WFP's assistance will help crisis-affected communities to cope with recurrent shocks.

(With Inputs from APO)