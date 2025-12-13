Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Elections for the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly, located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, are set for January 24, 2026, as announced on Friday following President Asif Ali Zardari's approval.

Upon the schedule's release, GB's Chief Election Commissioner Abid Ali disclosed that an all-parties conference is forthcoming for political consultations.

Amidst India asserting its claim over the region, Justice Yar Muhammad Nasir was sworn in as the caretaker chief minister after the assembly's dissolution on November 24, ending Haji Gulbar Khan's tenure.