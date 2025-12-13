Left Menu

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Elections for the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are scheduled for January 24, 2026. Following the dissolution of the assembly, Justice Yar Muhammad Nasir takes over as caretaker chief minister. India maintains its claim over the region, declaring it an integral part of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 13-12-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 00:19 IST
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Elections for the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly, located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, are set for January 24, 2026, as announced on Friday following President Asif Ali Zardari's approval.

Upon the schedule's release, GB's Chief Election Commissioner Abid Ali disclosed that an all-parties conference is forthcoming for political consultations.

Amidst India asserting its claim over the region, Justice Yar Muhammad Nasir was sworn in as the caretaker chief minister after the assembly's dissolution on November 24, ending Haji Gulbar Khan's tenure.

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025