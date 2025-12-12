Left Menu

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

The Congress accused the Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government of failures and economic mismanagement during its two-year rule. Issues such as growing debt, poor education, and unkept promises were highlighted. Despite claims of development, the state's challenges persist under the current economic model, as articulated by opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:55 IST
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress has launched a scathing critique of the Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government, labeling its two-year tenure as a period plagued by inefficiency and anti-people policies. They claim the state faces severe economic mismanagement, rising debts, and nothing more than empty promises.

At a press conference in the state's Congress office, leaders including state president Jitu Patwari expressed concern over what they described as two 'wasted' years. According to Patwari, Chief Minister Yadav's talk of development starkly contrasts with the reality perceived by many residents.

Highlighting concerns over budget misallocation and corruption, opposition figures presented a grim picture of education, economic status, and governance, pointing out that despite increased financial allocations, fundamental issues remain unchecked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025