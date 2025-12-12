Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises
The Congress accused the Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government of failures and economic mismanagement during its two-year rule. Issues such as growing debt, poor education, and unkept promises were highlighted. Despite claims of development, the state's challenges persist under the current economic model, as articulated by opposition leaders.
The opposition Congress has launched a scathing critique of the Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government, labeling its two-year tenure as a period plagued by inefficiency and anti-people policies. They claim the state faces severe economic mismanagement, rising debts, and nothing more than empty promises.
At a press conference in the state's Congress office, leaders including state president Jitu Patwari expressed concern over what they described as two 'wasted' years. According to Patwari, Chief Minister Yadav's talk of development starkly contrasts with the reality perceived by many residents.
Highlighting concerns over budget misallocation and corruption, opposition figures presented a grim picture of education, economic status, and governance, pointing out that despite increased financial allocations, fundamental issues remain unchecked.
