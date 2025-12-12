Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

The opposition Congress has launched a scathing critique of the Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government, labeling its two-year tenure as a period plagued by inefficiency and anti-people policies. They claim the state faces severe economic mismanagement, rising debts, and nothing more than empty promises.

At a press conference in the state's Congress office, leaders including state president Jitu Patwari expressed concern over what they described as two 'wasted' years. According to Patwari, Chief Minister Yadav's talk of development starkly contrasts with the reality perceived by many residents.

Highlighting concerns over budget misallocation and corruption, opposition figures presented a grim picture of education, economic status, and governance, pointing out that despite increased financial allocations, fundamental issues remain unchecked.

(With inputs from agencies.)