Left Menu

Punjab: 4 dead, 1 injured after roof collapses amid heavy rainfall in Patiala

Four persons were reported dead and one injured after the roof of a house collapsed amid heavy rains in Patiala.

ANI | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 22-07-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 10:14 IST
Punjab: 4 dead, 1 injured after roof collapses amid heavy rainfall in Patiala
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were reported dead and one injured after the roof of a house collapsed amid heavy rains in Patiala. The mishap took place on Thursday.

The deceased and the injured were from the same family. According to IMD's forecast, widespread rains with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms are likely over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD had predicted a wet spell over northwest India for two-three days. The downpour in the northern city recorded over 72 mm of rainfall on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Patiala was left inundated due to the downpour as a number of trees fell due to the storm and rain, damaging several vehicles and buildings. No casualties and injuries were reported. The rains also pounded the national capital on Wednesday bringing down the mercury level. The weather department had issued a yellow alert in the Capital city with a warning of moderate to heavy rainfall. The intensity of rainfall increased from Wednesday onwards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022