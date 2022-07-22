Left Menu

Kremlin rejects report Nord Stream turbine is stuck in transit

The Kremlin on Friday rejected a report that a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline taking gas from Russia to Germany was stuck in transit. Reuters reported on Thursday that Russia had not yet given the go-ahead to transport the turbine back to Russia, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-07-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:52 IST
Kremlin rejects report Nord Stream turbine is stuck in transit
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin on Friday rejected a report that a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline taking gas from Russia to Germany was stuck in transit.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Russia had not yet given the go-ahead to transport the turbine back to Russia, citing two people familiar with the matter. In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the report as "nonsense".

"The accusations are groundless. The sources are wrong," he said. Russia cut the flow through Nord Stream 1 to 40% of its capacity in June, citing the delayed return of the turbine from routine maintenance in Canada.

Western sanctions prohibited the smooth return of the turbine, which usually operates at the Russian Portovaya compressor station, with Canada having to issue a special waiver to allow its delivery to Germany. However, Germany dismisses Russia's argument that the turbine is the reason for the reduction in supplies via Nord Stream 1, and says the turbine was anyway meant to be used only from September.

It says Moscow is in fact using gas flows as a political weapon. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this that week Russia was still awaiting documentation from the turbine manufacturer, Siemens Energy and that he did not know what condition it would be in when it was returned.

He also said Gazprom was due to send other Nord Stream 1 turbines for maintenance in the near future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022