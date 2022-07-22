Left Menu

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 22-07-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 17:16 IST
Erdogan pledges good news on grain exports after signing Ukraine-Russia deal with U.N.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would give good news to the world about grain exports after delegatios from Ukraine and Russia sign a deal under a United Nations plan to resume Kyiv's grain exports later on Friday.

Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the U.N. will sign the agreement at 1330 GMT in Istanbul, in a move that has raised expectations of easing a global food crisis caused by the war between two of the world's top food exports, Russia and Ukraine.

"Shortly, signatures will be put down with the participation of Russia, Ukraine and the U.N. Secretary General, overcoming problems on the grain issue, and we will give the world good news then," Erdogan told an event in Istanbul.

