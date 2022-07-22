Bengal’s Deocha-Pachami coal project to have 79 exploratory drillings: Official

West Bengal's mega Rs 35,000 crore Deocha Pachami coal mining project will have some 79-hole exploratory drilling in two phases, a crucial step toward preparation of the mine development plan, a senior official said on Friday. The drilling activity is being carried out by the Central Mine and Planning Design Institute (CMPDI) and after it is complete, this subsidiary of Coal India Limited is expected to submit a detailed geological report in the next 16-18 months, an official of West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) said.

West Bengal has been allotted the Deocha Pachami Harinsingha Dewanganj coal mines - the world's second-largest coal block with an estimated reserve of 2.1 billion tonnes - located in Birbhum district by the Centre in June last year. It is owned by WBPDCL, a state PSU.

Several organisations are opposing the project claiming that it will displace thousands of people including tribals living in the area. Firming up a relief and rehabilitation package of Rs 10,000 crore for the land losers, the state government has started disbursal of compensation to consenting landowners in February.

About the progress of the exploratory drilling work, a CMPDI official involved in the project said, ''We have completed drilling of one hole of 300 meters and have found layers of both coal and rocks.” Exploratory drilling is creating boreholes from the surface or from underground workings, to seek and locate coal or mineral deposits. It is used to probe the contents of known ore deposits or to explore sites for potential geological/commercial value.

“Drilling of four holes is in progress. Altogether 15 holes have been planned for cumulative drilling of 3000 meters in the first phase which is expected to be complete within a month,'' the CMPDI official told PTI.

The first phase of drilling is going on in Harinsingha area which has not witnessed much opposition. The second phase will consist of a major exploratory drilling exercise and will take place in the Deocha area in Birbhum where some 64 drillings have been planned. In the entire project area, there are 12 villages with a population of over 21,000.

The total cumulative drilling of 43,000 meters has been proposed in the contract mandate, the WBPDCL official involved in the project said.

''After the drilling and geological report from CMPDI, a detailed mine plan will be prepared which will go to the Union Coal ministry for their approval and after securing the same, statutory clearances including environmental ones will be sought,'' the official said. As per the present roadmap, commercial mining from the block is expected in 66 months The CMPDI official said that for complete viability of the project, one has to wait for the detailed geological report.

''But based on early results, commercial open cast coal mining seems to be possible and it has similarity to some mines of Northern Coalfields Limited,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)