G7 to ensure grain deal does not put Ukraine at more risk -Canada's Trudeau

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 22-07-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 20:17 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
The G7 would be watching closely to ensure a deal to resume Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea does not "put Ukraine further at risk of being further invaded and attacked by Russia," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. "The G7 is working closely with partners like Turkey and others to ensure that we can get that grain out of Ukraine and to places around the world where it's needed without putting at risk Ukraine's sovereignty and protection," Trudeau said.

Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

