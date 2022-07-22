Ukraine has harvested 6.5 million tonnes of crops- prime minister

Ukraine has already harvested 6.5 million tonnes of its new crop, the country's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

"The government is maximally involved in supporting the agricultural sector — more than 40 billion hryvnias ($1.09 billion) of accessible loans have been issued," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

He did not specify the quantities of separate harvested crops.

