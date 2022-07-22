Left Menu

Ukraine has harvested 6.5 million tonnes of crops- prime minister

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-07-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 21:16 IST
Ukraine has harvested 6.5 million tonnes of crops- prime minister
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has already harvested 6.5 million tonnes of its new crop, the country's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

"The government is maximally involved in supporting the agricultural sector — more than 40 billion hryvnias ($1.09 billion) of accessible loans have been issued," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

He did not specify the quantities of separate harvested crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022