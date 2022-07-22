Left Menu

Telangana likely to get light to moderate rain in next 48 hours

Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains over most places in Telangana, in the next 48 hours and heavy rains are expected in the central district and south districts, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains over most places in Telangana, in the next 48 hours and heavy rains are expected in the central district and south districts, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. Very heavy rain is likely to occur in east and north east districts of Telangana, added the IMD.

Heavy rains likely to occur in Surya pet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal Urban, Rural and Mehboobabad and Karim Nagar, adjoining districts of Hyderabad, Rangreddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Districts of Mehboob Nagar likely to have light to moderate rains. Thereafter Telangana is likely to have rains over most places and heavy rains likely to occur in North east districts. Hyderabad during the next 48 hours is likely to receive light to moderate rains in most parts of the city and its adjoining districts and intense heavy spells likely to occur towards night or evening. (ANI)

