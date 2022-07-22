Telangana likely to get light to moderate rain in next 48 hours
Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains over most places in Telangana, in the next 48 hours and heavy rains are expected in the central district and south districts, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.
- Country:
- India
Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains over most places in Telangana, in the next 48 hours and heavy rains are expected in the central district and south districts, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. Very heavy rain is likely to occur in east and north east districts of Telangana, added the IMD.
Heavy rains likely to occur in Surya pet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal Urban, Rural and Mehboobabad and Karim Nagar, adjoining districts of Hyderabad, Rangreddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Districts of Mehboob Nagar likely to have light to moderate rains. Thereafter Telangana is likely to have rains over most places and heavy rains likely to occur in North east districts. Hyderabad during the next 48 hours is likely to receive light to moderate rains in most parts of the city and its adjoining districts and intense heavy spells likely to occur towards night or evening. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Safran to establish largest MRO facility for commercial aircraft engines in Hyderabad by 2025: CEO
Hyderabad resident arrested for `threatening' Pragya Singh Thakur
Connected with 'Modern Love Hyderabad' for its real portrayal of mother-daughter bond: Revathy
Students reach stratospheric heights - Blue Blocks school collaborates with IIT Hyderabad to launch Space Lab
Hyderabad gears up for Formula E racing in 2023