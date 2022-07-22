Left Menu

National Herald case: ED issues fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi for July 26

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to join the probe in the National Herald case on July 26 in place of July 25, sources said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi outside ED office on Thursday (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The questioning went on for nearly two hours. Sonia Gandhi's daughter and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the ED office. ED sources had said on Thursday that Sonia Gandhi will be called for questioning again on Monday.

Congress leaders had protested in different parts of the country over ED summons to the party's interim chief. Several Congress MPs including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and several workers were detained by the Delhi Police for demonstrations against the questioning of the party chief.

Senior Congress leaders including P Chidambaram, Ajay Maken, Manickam Tagore, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, and Harish Rawat. Ashok Gehlot, K Suresh were among those detained. They were later released. Congress workers in Nagpur were also detained in the wake of the protest.

The protest by the Congress turned violent in Bengaluru as the Youth Congress workers allegedly set a car on fire, in front of ED office. (ANI)

