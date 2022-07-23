Left Menu

4 Bangladeshi minor girls rescued from Kamakhya railway junction

The Railway police on Friday rescued four Bangladeshi minor girls from Kamakhya railway junction in Guwahati. The Police suspect that a human trafficker brought the girls from Bangladesh under the pretext of providing them jobs in India.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Railway police on Friday rescued four Bangladeshi minor girls from Kamakhya railway junction in Guwahati. The Police suspect that a human trafficker brought the girls from Bangladesh under the pretext of providing them jobs in India. The Police recovered four fake Aadhaar cards in possession from them. An official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said that today they have rescued four minor girls hailing from Bangladesh. "We have found four Aadhaar cards in possession from them, but the cards are fake. During interrogation, they told us that, they are from Bangladesh. All are minor girls and they said that their next destination was Delhi. The matter is under investigation," the official said. The official further said that they came from Tripura.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

