NIA declares Rs 10 lakh reward on fugitive terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a Rs 10 lakh reward on fugitive Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He is accused of conspiring to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2022 06:36 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 06:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh on fugitive Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He is accused of conspiring to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar. "Hardeep Singh Nijjar is wanted by the National Investigation Agency in NIA case inthe conspiracy hatched by Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operating under Nijjar, to kill a Hindupriest at Jalandhar," read an official statement by the investigative agency.

"Hardeep Singh Nijjar is presently residing in Canada and is the Chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). Nijjar is also promoting the secessionist and violent agenda of Sikhs for Justice in India," NIA in a statement said. NIA has declared a cash reward of Rs 10 lakhs against Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Any information pertaining to the above absconding accused leading to his arrest or apprehension, may be shared to the investigative agency, informed the NIA.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

