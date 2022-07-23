Prices of petrol and diesel rise in Sudan - ministry statement
Petrol prices in Sudan rose on Saturday by 90 Sudanese pounds to 760 pounds ($1.34) per litre, the country's oil ministry said in a statement. Diesel prices increased by 108 pounds to 748 pounds per litre. There were repeated fuel price hikes last year as Sudan completed a process of phasing out subsidies on fuel, which is now meant to follow global prices.
