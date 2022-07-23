NMCG holds cleanliness drives at seven ghats of Yamuna

As part of the ongoing awareness campaign for cleaning Yamuna, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and a group of NGOs organized cleanliness drives at seven ghats on the Yamuna in Delhi on Saturday. According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, students from schools participated in the "Shram Daan" activities organized on the seven ghats including Kalindi Kunj, Nigambodh Ghat, Signature Bridge, Sonia Vihar Pushta 1, Thokar 17 Sungerpur, Thokar 18 Gandhi Nagar and Thokar 21 Gandhi Nagar.

Officials from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in large numbers joined the cleanliness drive which began at 7.30 am. The NGOs which were part of the cleanliness drives include Bharatiyam, Rotary Manthan, Earth Warriors, Yuva Parivartan Foundation, SYA etc.

This is a regular activity organized on the 4th Saturday of every month, the release read. Executive Director (Technical), NMCG, D.P, Mathuria took part in the event and interacted with the stakeholders, especially young children, on the importance of keeping our rivers clean for a better and sustainable future.

He motivated the participants to become part of this Clean Yamuna movement that is gaining momentum. The cleaning of tributaries of River Ganga, especially, Yamuna, is one of the focus areas of the Namami Gange Programme.

While 318 MLD STP at Coronation Pillar constructed under Namami Gange Programme was commissioned in March. 3 other main STPs on Yamuna funded by NMCG are targeted to be completed by December 2022. These include Rithala, Kondli and Okhla, which is one of the biggest STPs in Asia.

This will help in preventing sewage from drains from falling into the Yamuna. A total of 12 projects for the treatment of 1,385 MLD sewage have been taken up at a cost of about Rs 2,354 crore under Namami Gange Program in Delhi to abate the pollution in River Yamuna. (ANI)

