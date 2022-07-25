Athletics-Mihambo wins second straight long jump world title
German Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo continued her dominance in the women's long jump by soaring to a second successive World Championship gold with a final leap of 7.12 metres in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday.
World and Olympic bronze medallist Ese Brume of Nigeria claimed silver with 7.02m, while Brazil's Leticia Oro Melo took bronze with 6.89m.
