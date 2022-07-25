Germany back on path towards gas storage goals, says network regulator head
Updated: 25-07-2022 11:24 IST
Germany is back on the path of decent gas injection levels and the task is now to reach its target of 75% gas storage levels by Sept. 1, the head of the country's network regulator said on Twitter on Monday.
Klaus Mueller, head of the Bundesnetzagentur regulator, added that gas importer Uniper had also ended withdrawals from storage.
