Left Menu

VP nominee Dhankhar meets Jat leaders

NDAs Vice President nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday met Jat community leaders who wished him luck on his candidature. Dhankhar is scheduled to meet NDA floor leaders later in the evening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 15:36 IST
VP nominee Dhankhar meets Jat leaders
Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NDA's Vice President nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday met Jat community leaders who wished him luck on his candidature. Dhankhar is scheduled to meet NDA floor leaders later in the evening. Leaders of Tewatia, Chauhan, Malik and other khaps of Jat community met Dhankhar here in presence of BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar and the party's farmers' wing head Raj Kumar Chahar.

''Khap chaudharis (leaders of Jat sub-castes) from various khaps and farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana came to congratulate Dhankhar and wished him luck on his candidature,'' Chahar said. Deoghar said Dhankhar will meet NDA MPs in the evening, and those from other parties in the coming days.

Chahar said that the NDA's Vice President nominee is also likely to meet lawyers from the Supreme Court and retired judges later this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022