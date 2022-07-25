Work underway to reopen certain lines on Central Line Corridor

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) says progress has been made in recovering certain lines on the Central Line Corridor, with final work underway to reopen the Cape Town to Langa via Pinelands and Langa to Bellville via Sarepta, this week.

The lines, which are expected to reopen on Tuesday, form part of phase 1 of the Central Line recovery programme.

The Central Line was closed in 2019 due to theft and vandalism and the recovery work of the corridor was further hampered by illegal occupations on the rail network during the level 5 lockdown.

"The resumption of the service on the lines is a major milestone for PRASA given the difficulties experienced with the relocation of households on the rail reserve and criminal syndicates' constant attacks on security personnel. Certain sections of the Central Line were volatile, posing a threat to our staff and contractors.

"While the relocation project, led by the Housing Development Agency, is at advanced stages, PRASA revised its strategy to resume the much-awaited services on the Central Line, which involved cordoning off the informal settlements for the safe running of trains ahead of schedule, while HDA finalizes the relocation process," the agency said on Monday.

Through community and stakeholder engagement, PRASA said it is pleased with the progress made in recovering train services.

"To resume this service, PRASA had to rebuild the infrastructure from the ground-up. Vandalized/stolen electrical cables, perway (tracks), and railway clips, including the foundation that supports the rail network have been replaced.

"This also includes the rehabilitation of five vandalized substations that power the rail network. To safeguard the rail infrastructure, PRASA has increased security on the ground for the safety of our commuters and staff. We have also installed anti-vandalism and anti- theft technology to mitigate against theft and vandalism," the agency said.

PRASA has expressed gratitude to the community living on the rail reserve for its cooperation, and the Western Cape team, who worked around the clock to make sure that services resume on schedule.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)