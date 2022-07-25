Sapo suspends airmail service to Hong Kong

Left Menu

In a statement on Monday, the Post Office said the service will be reintroduced as soon as space becomes available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-07-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 16:22 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Post Office (Sapo) has suspended the airmail service between South Africa and Hong Kong due to lack of capacity for aircraft.

"The mail service to and from China remains in operation. When sending items to other countries, please make sure that the items will be allowed into the country. The best source of information is the website of the postal administration in the destination country.

New Zealand and Australia, for example, do not allow any items made of wood or straw. This means that a traditional pencil, for example, will be confiscated, Sapo said.

The parcel should be sturdy, the address correct and the receiver's mobile phone number should appear on the parcel, as the post office in the destination country needs it to send the receiver a text message to collect the item.

Customers can easily access the electronic customs declaration form on the Post Office website for quick clearance of parcels. The form is under "tools" on the website www.postoffice.co.za.

"South Africans are entitled to two tax-free gifts from abroad per year, provided the value of each gift is below R1 400. More information is on the SARS website at https://www.sars.gov.za/customs-and-excise/sending-or-receiving-goods-in-the-post/," Sapo said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

