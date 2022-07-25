Silver prices plunge by Rs 1,331, gold marginally down

Gold prices declined marginally to Rs 51,145 per 10 grams while silver plunged by Rs 1,331 per kg in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,150 per 10 grams.

Silver fell sharply by Rs 1,331 to Rs 54,351 per kg from Rs 55,682 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,726.80 per ounce and USD 18.62 per ounce, respectively.

''Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at USD 1,726 per ounce,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

