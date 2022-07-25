Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp launches new trim of Splendor priced at Rs 77,430

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 21:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@HeroMotoCorp)
Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has launched a new variant of its 125cc bike Splendor with price starting at Rs 77,430 (ex-showroom).

The Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition comes in two trims tagged at Rs 77,430 and Rs 81,330 respectively.

The bike comes with fuel mileage of 60-68 kmpl, the company claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

