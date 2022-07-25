Russia dealt a new blow to Europe on Monday, with energy giant Gazprom saying it would further cut supplies through its single biggest gas link to Germany. The move came as the first ships to export grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a deal agreed last week could set sail within days, bringing hope to countries reliant on the supplies even though the process is still clouded by mistrust.

FIGHTING * The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights gave its latest civilian death toll from the Ukraine war to date as 5,237, with the number of those injured exceeding 7,000.

* Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had destroyed a depot for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems in Ukraine's western Khmelnytskyi region. Ukraine said its HIMARS rockets had destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots. Reuters was unable to independently confirm the reports. * Ukraine's General Staff said in its evening report on Monday Russia war planes had struck at targets in Donetsk, including near the Vuhlegirska thermal power station.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports. * Ukraine's health ministry said at least 18 medical personnel had been killed and nearly 900 medical facilities damaged or destroyed during Russia's invasion.

DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY * * Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe on Monday as Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity.

* The boss of Leclerc warned that the supermarket chain, France's largest food retailer, could reduce the opening hours of its stores as part of emergency measures to deal with the risk of power shortages linked to the war. * The first ships to export Ukraine grain from the country's Black Sea ports may move within a few days under a deal agreed on Friday by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, a U.N. spokesperson said on Monday.

* The Kremlin said Saturday's Russian missile strikes in Odesa had hit military targets and would not affect grain exports. * Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there were no barriers to the export of grain from Ukraine's ports. He also said there was nothing in Friday's grain deal to prevent Russia from continuing to attack military infrastructure in Ukraine.

* Ukrainian grain exports may reach 3.5 million tonnes a month thanks to the deal, the first deputy Ukraine's agriculture minister said on Monday, adding the volume would gradually increase starting from about 1.5 million tonnes in August. QUOTES

"This (strike on Odesa) should not affect - and will not affect - the beginning of (grain) shipments," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. (Compiled by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)